Soy Finance Price Down 1.4% This Week (SOY)

Soy Finance (SOY) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Soy Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Soy Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Soy Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $282,486.00 worth of Soy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Soy Finance

Soy Finance was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Soy Finance’s total supply is 156,835,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,768,800 tokens. Soy Finance’s official message board is soy-finance.gitbook.io/soy-finance. The Reddit community for Soy Finance is https://reddit.com/r/soy_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Soy Finance’s official Twitter account is @soy_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soy Finance is soy.finance.

Soy Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Soy Finance (SOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Soy Finance has a current supply of 156,835,342 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Soy Finance is 0.02306873 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $318,954.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soy.finance/.”

