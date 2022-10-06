SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,090 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

