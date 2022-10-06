SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.7% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

