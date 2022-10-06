SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 49,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,229. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

