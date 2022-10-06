SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 438,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,304,509 shares.The stock last traded at $29.69 and had previously closed at $29.66.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,212,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 619,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after purchasing an additional 102,959 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

