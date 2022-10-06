SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fullen Financial Group owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.