SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,763,000 after buying an additional 154,885 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of SDY stock traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $115.29. The company had a trading volume of 106,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,317. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average is $123.97.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
