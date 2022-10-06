SpiceUSD Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.02 Million (USDS)

SpiceUSD (USDS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. SpiceUSD has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $8,983.00 worth of SpiceUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SpiceUSD has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One SpiceUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,143.71 or 0.99980039 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051118 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00064035 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021932 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004888 BTC.

SpiceUSD Token Profile

USDS is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. SpiceUSD’s total supply is 5,948,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,447,820 tokens. SpiceUSD’s official Twitter account is @spicetradeai and its Facebook page is accessible here. SpiceUSD’s official website is www.spicetrade.ai.

SpiceUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpiceUSD (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SpiceUSD has a current supply of 5,948,226 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SpiceUSD is 0.71279552 USD and is up 10.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,924.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spicetrade.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpiceUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpiceUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpiceUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

