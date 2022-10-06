Spinnaker Trust Acquires 42,540 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned about 1.22% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $78,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $82.46.

