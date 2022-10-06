Spinnaker Trust Buys 386 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 178,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 127,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $233.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.49.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

