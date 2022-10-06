Spinnaker Trust Buys 6,934 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

