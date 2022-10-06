Spinnaker Trust Has $7.32 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Nestlé by 4.5% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $108.89 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nestlé Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.