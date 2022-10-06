Spinnaker Trust Has $7.32 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Nestlé by 4.5% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $108.89 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
