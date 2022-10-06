Spinnaker Trust Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 62,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 81,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

