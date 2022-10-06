Spinnaker Trust Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 567,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.5% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

