Spinnaker Trust Sells 309 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 132,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,169,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,080,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $445,714,000 after purchasing an additional 153,497 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $360.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

