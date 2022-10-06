Spinnaker Trust Sells 940,983 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940,983 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FPE opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.