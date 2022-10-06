Spume Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $510,657.00 (SPUME)

Spume Protocol (SPUME) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Spume Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spume Protocol has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Spume Protocol has a market capitalization of $251,043.52 and $510,657.00 worth of Spume Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

About Spume Protocol

Spume Protocol’s genesis date was August 29th, 2022. Spume Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,468,743 tokens. Spume Protocol’s official Twitter account is @spumeio. The Reddit community for Spume Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/spumeio. The official website for Spume Protocol is www.spume.io. Spume Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@shivakoothapadevar/spume-the-holder-owned-non-fungible-token-nft-marketplace-104a4e49aa4b.

Buying and Selling Spume Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Spume Protocol (SPUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spume Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 5,468,742.8411503 in circulation. The last known price of Spume Protocol is 0.0495982 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $265,720.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.Spume.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spume Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spume Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spume Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

