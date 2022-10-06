Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) Trading Up 6.4%

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 170,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,070,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Starbox Group Stock Up 0.5 %

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

