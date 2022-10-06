Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,370,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

