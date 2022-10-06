Steginsky Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Steginsky Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,343 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 11.8% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Steginsky Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Fastenal worth $33,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 847.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,619,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,757,000 after buying an additional 620,398 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.38. 124,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

