Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,595. The firm has a market cap of $241.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.21. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at about $521,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

