Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Canopy Growth Call Options (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 75,045 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the average daily volume of 32,013 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CGC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.75. 35,537,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,825,669. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

