StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

L.B. Foster Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $131.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other L.B. Foster news, CFO William M. Thalman acquired 3,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $342,656.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,663,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

