StockNews.com Downgrades NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) to Hold

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NEX stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $170,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

