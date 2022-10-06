StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 million, a P/E ratio of -586.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AstroNova during the first quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 50.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in AstroNova by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

