StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.77.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

