StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.