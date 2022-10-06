StockNews.com Lowers Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE CCI opened at $145.77 on Monday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $143.18 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.35 and a 200-day moving average of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after purchasing an additional 231,430 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.