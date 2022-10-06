StockNews.com Lowers Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

MFIN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 33,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.13. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.21 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

