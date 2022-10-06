Strategic Equity Capital plc (LON:SEC) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Strategic Equity Capital plc (LON:SEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SEC opened at GBX 267.18 ($3.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £142.43 million and a PE ratio of 357.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.75. Strategic Equity Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.28 ($3.92).

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

