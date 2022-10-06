Strategic Equity Capital plc (LON:SEC) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Strategic Equity Capital plc (LON:SEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Strategic Equity Capital Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SEC opened at GBX 267.18 ($3.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £142.43 million and a PE ratio of 357.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.75. Strategic Equity Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.28 ($3.92).
Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile
