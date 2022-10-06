Strategic Equity Management Acquires Shares of 160,591 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,681,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 9.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Equity Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after buying an additional 367,272 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 33,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,061. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.83 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

