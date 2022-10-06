Strategic Equity Management Has $8.07 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Strategic Equity Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4,436.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,012 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.46. 105,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

