Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Bought by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,450 shares during the period. Stride accounts for about 1.4% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 3.98% of Stride worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Stride by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Up 2.2 %

LRN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.76. 9,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,497. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

