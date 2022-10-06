Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898,411 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $321,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 3.6 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
