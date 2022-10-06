Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $284.12 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,190 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of ServiceNow worth $284,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.5% during the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,266,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $424.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.71 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.50 and a 200-day moving average of $469.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.