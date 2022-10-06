Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $332,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.20 and a 200-day moving average of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

