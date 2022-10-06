Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 104,087 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $375,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $317.70. 8,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.62. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.08 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.