Sunny Aggregator Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $393,889.67 (SUNNY)

Sunny Aggregator (SUNNY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Sunny Aggregator has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Sunny Aggregator has a market capitalization of $393,889.67 and $89,023.00 worth of Sunny Aggregator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sunny Aggregator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Sunny Aggregator Profile

Sunny Aggregator’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Sunny Aggregator’s total supply is 19,884,700,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,637,448,983 tokens. Sunny Aggregator’s official website is sunny.ag. Sunny Aggregator’s official message board is medium.com/@sunnyaggregator. Sunny Aggregator’s official Twitter account is @sunnyaggregator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sunny Aggregator is https://reddit.com/r/sunnyaggregator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sunny Aggregator

According to CryptoCompare, “Sunny Aggregator (SUNNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Sunny Aggregator has a current supply of 19,884,700,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sunny Aggregator is 0.00014611 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $144,231.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sunny.ag.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sunny Aggregator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sunny Aggregator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sunny Aggregator using one of the exchanges listed above.

