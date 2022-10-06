SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $450.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.24.

Shares of SIVB opened at $364.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $328.27 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

