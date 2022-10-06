Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Lowered to $60.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho cut their target price on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 457,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,603 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,986 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

