Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.05.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.