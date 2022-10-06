Taiyo Life Insurance Co. Purchases Shares of 145,000 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,350,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.54. 11,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

