Tandem Group (LON:TND) Shares Up 5.7%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.02). 6,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 10,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.57 ($2.86).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.39. The company has a market capitalization of £13.53 million and a PE ratio of 543.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 3.43 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Tandem Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

