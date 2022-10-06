Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Tantech has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

