TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 47,010 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,010 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of VRIG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,736. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

