TAP Consulting LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,446,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,683,000 after purchasing an additional 685,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.06. 3,639,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

