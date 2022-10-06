TAP Consulting LLC Buys 13,297 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.10. 226,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

