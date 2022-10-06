TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 999,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 395.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 728,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 958,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after buying an additional 613,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,466.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 479,882 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.58. 783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,357. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

