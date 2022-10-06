TAP Consulting LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 42.5% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 303,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in S&P Global by 66.7% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in S&P Global by 148.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.89. 30,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.08 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.