TAP Consulting LLC Invests $839,000 in Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 6.49% of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF alerts:

Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.